Global startup competition Seedstars World has opened applications for its fourth annual event in Maputo, Mozambique, the winner of which will earn a place at the global final and the chance to pitch for up to US$1 million in equity investment.

Seedstars, which has already picked African winners in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Libya, Uganda and Senegal, has partnered with local host UX to hold its Mozambican event on September 28.

Companies applying to to pitch at the Seedstars Maputo event need to be less than two years old, have raised less than US$500,000 in funding, and have built a minimum viable product, ideally with existing traction. The Seedstars team is also looking for potential regional and global scalability.

“Seedstars World is a platform that connects investors and stakeholders with the next generation of entrepreneurs. Since this will be our fourth time organising the event at Maputo, the stakes are high and we are very excited. We’ve been in this ecosystem for more than four years now and know there are companies in Mozambique developing high-quality products. We are looking for the best and will take it with us to Switzerland in 2019,” said Claudia Makadristo, regional manager for Africa at Seedstars.

Applications for the event are open until September 20, after which Seedstars will select the 10 best startups to pitch for a place at the global final in Switzerland next April.