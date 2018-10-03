3 African startups named in Fintech100 list

Three African startups have been named in the Fintech100 list of the top companies operating in the financial services space across the world.

The Fintech100 report, a collaboration between fintech investment firm H2 Ventures and KPMG Fintech, offers an in-depth view of the most exciting tech-enabled financial services startups and organisations globally.

This year’s edition includes companies from 36 countries, split into the “Top 50” and the “Emerging 50”. The three African companies selected are all in the latter category.

Kenya’s Cellulant makes the cut for its one-stop payments ecosystem, which connects businesses and governments to increasingly mobile consumers and operates in 11 countries.

South Africa’s ThisIsMe, which brings trust into transactions through proprietary, true identification technology, is also listed, as is Nigerian startup Wallet.ng, for its digital payments product that allows users to make payments, transfer funds, pay bills and withdraw from ATMs, all using their phone number.

African fintech startups to have featured in previous editions include South Africa’s Zoona, Nigerian startups Flutterwave and Riby, and Kenya’s GrassRoots Bima.