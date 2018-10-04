4 African startups taking part in PeaceTech Accelerator

Four Africa-based startups have been taking part in the PeaceTech Accelerator in Washington DC, which aims to scale startups on the cloud and solve problems related to peace, stability and security.

The PeaceTech Accelerator is an initiative of investment firm C5 in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, PeaceTech Lab and SAP NS2 that supports startups via a highly-experienced group of prominent international technology entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors and peace innovators.

Its fifth cohort began the programme in September and graduate on November 9, and includes eight startups from five countries across three continents, from verticals as diverse as data analytics and professional services to agri-tech and cybersecurity.

They include two from Nigeria – employment platform Coven Works and affordable housing provider Muster – and two from Ghana – development startup Devless and logistics service Jetstream Africa.

The rest of the cohort is made up of startups from the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK) and Pakistan.

“With two Nigerian and two Ghanaian startups, this cohort is testament to the strengthening ecosystem of tech entrepreneurs on the African continent. C5 Accelerate continues to be a fantastic source of pipeline for early stage impact investors who want to put their money to work by pursuing the double bottom line,” said Eva-Maria Dimitriadis, chief operating officer (COO) of C5 Accelerate.