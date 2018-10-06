6 African health startups chosen for Innovate For Life Fund Accelerator

Amref Health Africa has selected six African healthcare startups to join its Innovate for Life Fund Accelerator programme, which supports post-revenue entrepreneurs with innovative products tailored to improve primary healthcare.

Now in its second year, the Innovate for Life Fund aims to support African entrepreneurs to accelerate homegrown health solutions for the African market.

Amref Health Africa believes that African-based, local innovations, with the realities of each country and each community embedded at their core, are vital for lasting health solutions. The six startups were selected from over 300 applications.

They include two from Kenya, namely health information service Baobab Circle and caregiving platform Ujuzi Fursa Africa, and two from Nigeria: baby food distribution company Baby Grubz and medical manufacturing startup Tiny Hearts Technology.

Ugandan water sanitation service Joelex and Zimbabwean recycling collection platform Wastinnova complete the list.

Through Innovate for Life’s five-month accelerator programme, the six startups will be embedded in the Amref Health Africa organisation.

“Local entrepreneurs know all ins and outs of the market and therefore their solutions are often very appropriate and sustainable,” said Dr Githinji Gitahi, group chief executive officer (CEO) at Amref Health Africa. “Local solutions for local challenges is in the DNA of Amref Health Africa, which makes the Innovate for Life Fund programme such a good fit. For over 60 years we have partnered with communities and governments to improve health in Africa. This experience is invaluable for entrepreneurs.”