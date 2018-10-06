6th Angel Fair Africa set for Maputo in November

The sixth annual Angel Fair Africa event is set for Maputo, Mozambique, on November 29-30, connecting investors with startups with the aim of facilitating deals.

Angel Fair Africa was founded five years ago to bring together carefully selected entrepreneurs and investors, with previous editions having taken place in Kenya, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa and leading to rounds for the likes of Hutbay, Autobox, Teranga Solutions, Zeepay, FarmDrive and Sokowatch.

The sixth edition of the event will now take place in Maputo in November, bringing together 60 investors, 20 entrepreneurs and 10 partners. The event will feature a three-day bootcamp for entrepreneurs, a half-day masterclass for angel investors, and an investor dinner.

The first day of the event is focused on entrepreneurs raising their first round, and the second on those raising their second or third round. Angel Fair Africa claims to have facilitated around US$23 million of investments across the five events it has held thus far.