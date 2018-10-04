Agri-tech startup Bandim Online winner of Seedstars Bissau

Agri-tech startup Bandim Online has been named winner of the Guinea Bissau round of the Seedstars World competition, earning a place at the global final and the chance to pitch for up to US$1 million in equity investment.

Seedstars has already picked African winners in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Libya, Uganda, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya and Mozambique, and held its event in Guinea Bissau last week.

The local winner was Bandim Online, which prevents food waste by connecting farmers with customers via web and USSD. The startup will now participate in the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland in April of next year, taking part in a week-long training programme and standing the chance to pitch in front of an audience of more than 1,000 attendees for up to US$1 million in equity investment and other prizes.

“Winning Seedstars Bissau is one of the best things that can happen to me! I’m really happy to finally be part of the big family Seedstars and represent Guinea Bissau next April in Lausanne,” said Aimonia Cabral, chief executive officer (CEO) at Bandim Online.

Solar startup Ubuntu 2S came second, while data collection platform iGope was third. The other startups taking part were ed-tech service Get Knowledge and monitoring system Moriah.