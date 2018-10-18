Applications open for Kenyan mobility accelerator

Applications have opened for the Nairobi-based Transformative Urban Mobility Initiative (TUMI) startup accelerator, which will provide mobility startups with support worth US$20,000.

The TUMI accelerator is an initiative of the Computing for Development Lab (C4DLab) at the University of Nairobi in Kenya, and will provide technical and financial support towards provision of transformative solutions to urban mobility challenges.

It is looking for startups that offer transformative, practical, well researched and possibly tested solutions to urban mobility challenges in African cities. Selected startups will be incubated at C4DLab for five months, receiving coaching and mentorship from local and international transport experts.

The startups will also get the opportunity to pitch and exhibit at Nairobi Innovation Week in 2019, with the total value of the package worth up to US$20,000. Applications close on November 15.