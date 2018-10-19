Applications open for Sanofi SA e-health challenge at AfricArena

Healthcare firm Sanofi South Africa has opened applications for an e-health challenge that will take place at the AfricArena event in Cape Town in November.

AfricArena is scheduled for November 15-16 and will be held in partnership with Wesgro and Silicon Cape, with Sanofi a sponsor.

The Sanofi South Africa Challenge focuses on innovation that is set to optimise adherence to the treatment of tuberculosis (TB). In partnership with the National Department of Health, Sanofi is committed to assuring the early diagnosis of TB, detecting resistance, and addressing treatment barriers as well as improving on patient adherence.

“For over 50 years, we have been committed to improving access to medicines and healthcare for all South Africans and their surrounding communities,” said Thibault Crosnier Leconte, country chair and RX managing director for Sanofi South Africa, Namibia and Botswana.

“It makes sense for us to be a part of AfricArena’s technology ecosystem accelerator as this gives us yet another opportunity to identify, develop and support talented entrepreneurs; who will help us maximise access to healthcare by paying special attention to South Africa’s unique needs.”

The company ran a similar challenge at the VivaTech conference in France earlier this year, which was won by South African startup Vula Mobile, and will reward e-health startups selected for its South African challenge with the chance to exhibit to global investors and stakeholders, the opportunity to work closely with a Sanofi business unit head in expanding and developing their technology innovations, and access to coaching, mentoring and financing opportunities.

Winning solutions will need to be affordable and easy to use, with proof of concept in at least one province in South Africa. Applications are open until October 26.