Applications open to $65k Elevating Ideas competition

Applications are open to entrepreneurs from around the world for UK-based WorldLabs’ Elevating Ideas competition, offering GB£50,000 (US$64,800) in grant funding and support to help boost an innovative, scalable idea with high potential.

The WorldLabs mission is to help ideas develop and grow by providing the funding, tools and connections needed to thrive. The organisation’s work is based on the belief that too many promising entrepreneurial projects fall by the wayside due to lack of resources, help or funding.

The Elevating Ideas competition spans all countries and sectors, and is open to all entrepreneurs from idea-stage to operational startups; offering the chance to showcase ideas, find valuable collaborators and gather the support needed to elevate projects to the next level.

The overall winner will receive GB£50,000 (US$64,800); while all participants will receive publicity, and access to networks, partners, advisors and investors.

A “team up” function is available for those with an idea and no team, or with no idea but wanting to join a team.

Submissions will be judged on the clarity of the proposed business idea, its innovation, feasibility and scalability, and entrepreneurs’ engagement on the WorldLabs networking portal.

Applications can be submitted here, until October 22; with the winner to be announced and showcased at the Elevating Ideas London 2018 conference in November.