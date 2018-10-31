First GEC+Africa event to take place in Kigali next year

GEN Africa, which operates pan-African projects as part of the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), has announced Kigali will host its first GEC+Africa event on August 7-8 next year.

GEC+Africa, a new initiative of GEN Africa that was launched in 2017 at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) in Johannesburg, will gather investors, startups, accelerators and other entrepreneurial support organisations from across the continent.

The announcement followed a visit to Rwanda where a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between GEN Africa, led by Kizito Okechukwu, and the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Rwandan Convention Bureau, Denise Omany.

“After meeting with ministers, CEOs and most importantly young students, I am even more confident that Rwanda is an ideal place to convene entrepreneurs and those backing them seeking to scale Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and performance,” said Okechukwu. “I have experienced both the warm hospitality and determination of Rwanda’s leaders in securing the rights to host this important event in Rwanda.”

GEC+Africa is aligned with the African Union Agenda 2063 “The Africa We Want,” which aims to create an Africa whose development is people-driven, relying on the potential of African people, especially its women and youth. This GEC+Africa will focus on six key sectors – agriculture, education, energy, e-commerce, finance, health, technology, and transportation.