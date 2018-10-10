Here are the 10 startups pitching at Seedstars Angola

Early-stage startups competition Seedstars has announced the 10 companies that will pitch at its event in Luanda, Angola for a place in the global final and the chance of securing up to US$1 million in equity investment.

Seedstars, which has already picked African winners in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Libya, Uganda, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Mozambique and Guinea Bissau, will hold its Angolan event on October 12 with the support of local host ISPTEC.

The winning startup will secure an all-inclusive trip to Switzerland to compete at the Seedstars Summit for the title of global winner and up to US$1 million in equity investment and other prizes. Last year, Angola was represented by food delivery startup Tupuca.

This year’s selected startups include e-commerce platform Otchitanda, athlete-tracking application Balus, student social network eAngola, ticketing startup Fix-Tecnologies, and HS-Geo Survey, which develops agricultural drones for farmers.

The list is completed by agri-tech startup Kepya, P2P ridesharing service Kubinga, e-learning platform LV Digital, medicine procurement service Projepolis, and movie streaming platform Tellas.