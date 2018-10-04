IFC seeks 100 African startups for Egyptian forum

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Egypt’s Ministry of Investment and International Cooperation (MIIC) will select up to 100 Africa-based entrepreneurs to connect with business leaders, investors, financial institutions and policymakers at the Africa 2018 Forum.

Applications are now open for the Next 100 African Startups initiative, organised jointly by IFC and MIIC, which will take 100 startups to the Africa 2018 Forum, which takes place in December in Sharm El-Sheikh and is held under the patronage of Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.

The initiative is part of IFC’s broader efforts to boost entrepreneurship in the Middle East and Africa by helping startups access much-needed financing, receive advice, and break into new markets.

“This initiative is a reflection of our faith in the bright young minds of our continent, and our commitment to ensure that entrepreneurs are equipped with the tools they need, including finance, advice, and networks, that would enable them to innovate and grow,” said Sahar Nasr, Egypt’s minister of investment and international cooperation.

“Through nurturing the entrepreneurship ecosystem, we believe we can unlock the potential of African youth to become more globally competitive, and to more actively contribute to the development of their communities.”