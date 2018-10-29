Lagos-based hub GoDo opens its doors to startups

Lagos-based tech hub GoDo has opened its doors to startups, aimed at fostering collaboration between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers and entrepreneurial support organisations.

Located in Ikeja, GoDo will support Nigerian tech startups through workspace provision, capacity building, incubation, business mentoring, access to networks and resources, and dedicated events.

The hub’s target audience is small businesses with big ideas, which it wants to help thrive and contribute significantly to national and global GDP, while also empowering them with access to economic opportunities and meaningful social connections.

“We conceptualised and developed GoDo to serve as a platform to engage startups to contribute more to economic growth and development, and to assist investors interested in sourcing ideas from innovative startup founders,” said Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, founder and executive director of GoDo.

“As the name implies, we desire that at this hub, numerous life-transforming business dreams would be actualised to meet the yearnings of people in Nigeria, Africa, and the world at large.”

In the next three months, the hub will announce its incubation programme.

“This is because, for us as a social enterprise with a mission to continually fuel, support and grow a startup community, we would constantly introduce programmes that would help aspiring entrepreneurs to start and scale and thereby create the jobs of the future,” said Agbata.