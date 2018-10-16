Meet the 10 startups pitching at Seedstars Cape Town

Global early-stage startups competition Seedstars has selected the 10 startups that will take part in its Cape Town event this week, all bidding for a place in the global final and the chance to compete for up to US$1 million in equity investment.

Global early-stage startups competition Seedstars has already picked African winners in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Libya, Uganda, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau and Angola, and will hold its first South African semi-final in in Cape Town on October 19.

A second semi-final event will take place in Johannesburg on November 2, ahead of a national final where the winning startup will secure a place at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland in April next year, where it will stand the chance of winning US$1 million equity investment and other prizes.

Ten startups have been chosen for the Cape Town semi-final, which will take place at Seedspace Cape Town. They include location-based offers platform DealZapp, agricultural supply chain solution GreenFingers Mobile, employment marketplace JOBJACK, urban mobility platform Jumpin Rides, and business management platform Kuba.

Also pitching are payments startup Slide Financial, online letting agency HouseME, student accommodation marketplace Digs Connect, tutoring platform Tutor Roots, and discovery startup Vibescout.