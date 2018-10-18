Meet the 10 startups pitching at Seedstars Ivory Coast

Global early-stage startups competition Seedstars has selected 10 startups to pitch at its Ivory Coast event, with a place in the grand final and the chance to compete for up to US$1 million in equity investment up for grabs.

Seedstars has already picked African winners in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Libya, Uganda, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau and Angola, and will hold its Ivory Coast event at Seedspace Abidjan on October 26.

The winning startup will represent Ivory Coast at the Seedstars Regional Summit and secure an all-inclusive trip to the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland in April to compete for up to US$1 million in equity investment and other prizes. Last year Ivory Coast was represented by fintech startup Cinetpay.

This year’s competitors include discounts platform Afroshop, ed-tech startup Aladain, machine learning service Damansah, fintech startup Districash, and transport-booking platform Moja Wallet.

E-learning platform Oschool, ticketing startup TIKKEO, e-health platform REMA, learning opportunities service YEFA and payments service ZENAPI complete the list.