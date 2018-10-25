Namibian CPU producer PEBL raises GreenTec funding

Namibian company PEBL, a producer of high-tech central processing units (CPUs), has raised funding from the Germany-based GreenTec Capital as its expands internationally.

Founded in 2015, PEBL manufactures tailor-made CPUs and gives customers the chance to customise their machines with the highest quality hardware and software components for a range of computing applications including IoT, media, home security and business computing.

Its units are high-performance, small form-factor computers, uniquely configurable by the customer. PEBL offers access to the latest and highest-quality component options to be distinctively implemented in a computer that is designed for a customer’s precise needs.

“As more and more small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are developing in Africa, their technology needs are growing. Yet despite this growth, the penetration of computers in Africa is still very low, with only three computers for every one thousand Africans. This is due in part to the low presence of major PC manufacturers on the continent as well as a lack of affordable options suitable to customer’s personal and business needs,” GreenTec Capital, which has also recently invested in Nigerian logistics startup Parcel-it and Kenyan insurtech platform Bismart, said.

PEBL is partly manufactured in Namibia and the company is transitioning to moving all production processes to Namibia, with their local assembly line set to be operational mid 2019. The company’s units are available globally.

Meanwhile, GreenTec is expanding its West African presence with the opening of an office in Nigeria. The new Lagos office will be supported by two new team members, David Ogundeko and Eniola Lawal, and represents the second step in GreenTec’s African expansion strategy.

