Nigerian startup NextCounsel launches legal-tech offering

Nigerian startup NextCounsel has formally launched its offering, which helps law firms with case and document management, automated time and billing, human resources and accounting.

Launched in November 2017, NextCounsel has built an intuitive solution that captures the major aspects of a law firm’s day-to-day processes, including a Document Management System and Case Management System.

It reduces overheads and operating costs for law firms, optimises their output and turnover, and creates historical data that enables forecasting and budgeting.

Samson Adegunle, chief operating officer (COO) of NextCounsel, said the team had noticed that very few law firms were making use of practice management solutions, which adversely affected their performance.

“Also, the firms that were using practice management solutions make use of foreign solutions that cannot cater for for our indigenous services. We needed to create an indigenous practice management solution that caters to the needs of law firms in Nigeria and Africa,” Adegunle said.

“We also wanted to provide a comprehensive solution that allows law firms to scale up in terms of efficiency, work ethics and overall performance.”

Thus far, the angel-funded startup has been able to convert 95 per cent of the tier one law firms in Nigeria, and NextCounsel has already expanded into Ghana.

“We’ve been able scale from legacy price through to tier one law firms in Nigeria. Presently we are engaging tier two and tier three law firms to take our solution,” said Adegunle.

“We plan to expand to West, East and South Africa, and the rest of the world.”

NextCounsel has a subscription-based revenue model, with clients paying on a monthly usage basis. It has so far made over US$85,000 in sales revenue.