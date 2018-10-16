P2P ridesharing platform Kubinga wins Seedstars Angola

Peer-to-peer (P2P ridesharing platform Kubinga has been named winner of the Angolan leg of the Seedstars competition, booking a place at the global final and the chance to pitch for up to US$1 million in equity investment.

Global early-stage startups competition Seedstars has already picked African winners in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Libya, Uganda, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Mozambique and Guinea Bissau, and held its Angolan event in Luanda on Friday, October 12.

Ridesharing platform Kubinga was named overall winner, and will now head to the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland in April of next year where it will compete for up to US$1 million in equity investment and other prizes.

“Winning Seedstars Luanda event makes me understand that hard work and commitment to bring solutions are the best reasons to justify the long working nights and early morning meetings to add value to our people and our community,” said Emerson Paim, chief executive officer (CEO) of Kubinga.

LV Digital, with its solution dedicated to providing easy access to higher education courses through e-learning, came second, while Fix-technologies, which provides event planners and guests with an all-inclusive platform for transactions, was third.