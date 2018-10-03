SA’s Centbee launches bitcoin cash wallet

South African startup Centbee has launched its bitcoin cash wallet to market, allowing users to send Bitcoin cash directly to their phone contacts.

Launched in 2016, Centbee has so far been testing its app with demo money, with test users reporting the app’s most useful feature is the ability to send Bitcoin cash to friends by simply selecting from their phone’s contacts list.

Incorporating user feedback, the finalised Centbee wallet is now available on the Google Play Store and the App Store, allowing users to transact with Bitcoin cash – an upgraded version of Bitcoin.

“Our key focus in designing the app was to make sending Bitcoin cash to friends as simple as possible. In just a few taps, users can send Bitcoin cash to anyone, anywhere at the lowest possible cost. Bitcoin cash will be adopted globally as the best way to pay, especially in Africa and other developing markets,” says Lorien Gamaroff, co-chief executive officer (CEO) of Centbee.

Disrupt Africa reported earlier this year Centbee raised funding from blockchain research and development firm nChain Group. The startup aims to enable users to pay for goods and services using bitcoin, and enable the purchase of bitcoin over-the-counter at popular retailers.