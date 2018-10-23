SA’s GreenFingers Mobile launches SaaS platform for digital farmer management

Cape Town-based agri-tech startup GreenFingers Mobile (GFM) is launching an enhanced version of its farmer management system this week.

GFM replaces traditional pen and paper systems with a digital tool, and brings large markets to smallholder and emerging farmers. Its new system is a full Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform with increased functionality and an improved user experience.

“We are thrilled to launch the new GFM system which incorporates an overhauled user interface which is simpler to navigate, includes increased functionality, is able to integrate with third party providers, and is more affordable. On-boarding new farmers is quick and easy and the GFM system still allows the customisations that customers require,” said chief executive officer (CEO) Natalie Miller.

GFM has over 8,700 farmers registered across three countries, has processed nearly 60,000 commercial transactions, and recorded over 12,500 farmer trainings. It allows organisations that work with small farmers to meet the criteria of large buyers and creates efficiencies to reduce costs.

The platform can be adapted for different crops, inputs and impact indicators, creating a powerful tool to create more sustainable and ethical agricultural value chains.