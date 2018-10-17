Startup-focused AHUB programme returning to AfricaCom

Pan-African tech conference AfricaCom, which takes place in Cape Town in November, will again feature a dedicated startup and entrepreneurship space in the form of the AHUB.

Taking place in Cape Town on November 13-15, AfricaCom will bring together 14,000 attendees, 450 speakers and 400 exhibitors showcasing various technologies and solutions.

In partnership with leading accelerators and innovation hubs, the AHUB programme is designed to highlight the critical role of entrepreneurship in fuelling Africa’s digital economy and connect African tech startups and scale-ups to investors and corporate partners.

The programme will feature briefings for both startups and investors, as well as live pitch sessions, skills workshops, sector snapshots covering fintech, e-health, agri-tech, clean energy and ICT4D, and panel discussions covering topics ranging from understanding investor mentalities to developing a disruptive mindset.

Speakers includes Chanzo Capital managing partner Eric Osiakwan, Knife Capital co-managing partner Andrea Böhmert, LaunchLab head of incubation Brandon Paschal, GSMA Ecosystem Accelerator head Max Cuvellier and Startupbootcamp AfriTech CEO Philip Kiracofe.