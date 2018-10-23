Video interviewing startup Droque wins Seedstars Lagos

AI-based video interviewing startup Dropque has been named the winner of the Nigerian leg of the Seedstars competition, booking a place in the global final for the chance to pitch for up to US$1 million in equity investment.

Global early-stage startups competition Seedstars has already picked African winners in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Libya, Uganda, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Angola and Cape Town, and held its event in Lagos on Friday, October 19.

The winner was Dropque, which uses a combination of one-way unassisted video interviews and a powerful AI assessment assistant to get companies the best candidate.The startup will now participate in the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland in April, where it will stand the chance of winning US$1 million in equity investment and other prizes.

MyMedicines, with its curated medication ordering platform, was second, with Natterbase, which is increasing the speed and quality of software development, grabbing the last spot in the top three. The other startups invited to pitch were Aspire Power Solutions, Biyabot, BeatDrone, Bridgebooks, Chekkit Technologies, Insight Africa, NextCounsel and Termii.