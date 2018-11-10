10 startups to pitch at Seedstars Johannesburg

Ten startups have been selected to pitch at the Johannesburg leg of Seedstars World, with three winners to progress to the South African national finals.

Seedstars has already picked African winners in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Libya, Uganda, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Angola, and Nigeria.

In South Africa, Seedstars hosts Cape Town and Johannesburg-based pre-selection rounds, with three startups progressing from each event to the South African national finals – where the country’s top startup will be picked to compete against other regional finalists in Switzerland at the Seedstars Summit.

The Cape Town event has already taken place, with three startups winning places in the national final, at which the Johannesburg winners will also compete.

The 10 startups pitching in Johannesburg include online pharmacy directory Busymed; self-insurance platform Franc Group; retail tech startup Frugily; worker and visitor management solution Kenai; payments and remittances platform for members of the diaspora Maxicash; and open platform for events exhibitors Necta.

Mobile savings wallet Prospa; on-demand delivery platform Sendeddy; digital receipting platform Snapslip; and language learning platform Uthini, make up the list of competitors.

The event takes place at the Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct on November 2; with the South African finals set for Cape Town on November 14.