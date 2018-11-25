25 Joburg-based startups secure $90k grant funding

Twenty-five startups based out of the 22 on Sloane campus in Johannesburg have secured a total of ZAR1.25 million (US$90,000) in grant funding from professional property development investment company Fortress REIT.

22 on Sloane, which launched in Bryanston in late 2017, has partnered Fortress REIT to support entrepreneurs taking part in its residency programme, which currently has 87 participants.

The partnership will award seed grants and access to additional technical support to the new intake for 2019, while 25 of the current cohort have already received ZAR50,000 (US$3,600) each from Fortress REIT, a total of ZAR1.25 million (US$90,000).

Those companies include AI-based car buying platform Autoadviser, fintech company Khamzimla IT Solutions, big data service Anylytical Technologies, health service BMC Firm, aviation startup Ndiza, art programme provider LukArts, broadcasting company Prime Time Studios, food manufacturer Magumuza Foods, labelling company Dlloyd Creative Enterprise, and manufacturing companies African Make and Phola Table.

Engineering company Thaga, ICT support firm Galatica, news site BizNiz Africa, food and beverage company Sweet Gift Catering, agro-processing company Rejanala Farms, education firm Matoyana Consulting, food and beverage company Matoyana Consulting, signage solutions firm Matoyana Consulting, agri-business Setsumi Agency and Trading Enterprises, manufacturing company Ditsogo Projects, drone startup Aero 247, recruitment platform Employ Me, manufacturing company Arnot Ash and legal tech platform Maphosa Attorneys complete the list.

“This is just the start. We hope to drive change and support more emerging businesses and the youth in their quest to grow. We look forward to a long and sustainable partnership with 22 on Sloane,” said Jodie Ellinor-Dreyer from Fortress REIT.

For the 2019 residency programme, startups in the following sectors are encouraged to apply: agriculture/agro-processing, e-commerce, edu-tech, fin-tech, gaming, health, renewable energy, robotics, transport and manufacturing.