3 SA startups take part in MAN Impact Accelerator

Three South African startups have been chosen to take part in the second edition of the MAN Impact Accelerator in Munich, which supports impact-driven mobility and logistics platforms.

The MAN Impact Accelerator brings together social entrepreneurs from Europe, South Africa and India to tackle social and environmental challenges through innovative solutions in the transport and logistics space.

Selected parties connect with fellow entrepreneurs and get access to a pool of more than 300 mentors from MAN Truck & Bus, Salesforce and Yunus Social Business.

Eight startups have been selected for the second edition of the programme from a pool of 266 applications. They include three from South Africa: Last Mile for BoP, which improves the distribution of goods and services in townships and rural areas; Mobile Schools Health, which delivers optometry, dentistry and primary healthcare services to children in underserved communities; and VIA Global Health, a health purchasing platform.

They have now embarked on an eight-month, equity-free programme that provides founders with industry expertise, tactical mentoring, input from serial entrepreneurs, and connections with a broad community to help accelerate their businesses.

The eight startups will also embark on a tour taking in Bangalore, Cape Town and San Francisco before the programme closes with a ceremony in Munich in June 2019.