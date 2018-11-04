4 more African entrepreneurs join global Endeavor network

Four more African entrepreneurs have been chosen to join the global Endeavor network, which will see them gain access to mentorship and acceleration.

Endeavor, which launched in Nigeria and Kenya this year, and accepted a host of African entrepreneurs into its network, works to catalyse long-term economic growth by selecting, mentoring, and accelerating the best high-impact entrepreneurs worldwide.

The organisation supports entrepreneurs that have passed through the initial startup phase and demonstrate the potential for rapid expansion and scale. At its 83rd International Selection Panel (ISP) in Athens last week, Endeavor selected 26 high-impact entrepreneurs from 18 companies in 13 countries to join is network.

They include the first two supported by Endeavor Nigeria – Elizabeth Rossiello of digital foreign exchange and payments platform BitPesa, and Etop Ikpe of vehicle buying and selling service Cars45.

Two North African entrepreneurs also make the cut, namely Amr Elmeniawy of Egyptian food manufacturer Natura Agro and Souheil Guessoum of Tunisian company ProvenMed, which has developed a non-invasive, adhesive-free and discreet solution that allows men to manage urinary incontinence in comfort and dignity.

Endeavor now supports 1,768 entrepreneurs leading 1,106 companies in 33 markets around the world.

“Endeavor is all about identifying and supporting those select entrepreneurs who build and scale lasting businesses, create jobs, and mentor and inspire others. From the dedication of network members who lend their time and expertise to serve as panelists, to entrepreneurs who passionately pitch their companies, ISPs are the heart of that process,” said Endeavor chief executive officer (CEO) Linda Rottenberg.

“We’re thrilled to count a new, diverse group of high-impact entrepreneurs among Endeavor’s growing worldwide network – and particularly excited to welcome our first Endeavor entrepreneurs from Endeavor Nigeria.”

Endeavor will host the remaining ISP of 2018 in Stellenbosch, South Africa, on December 11-13.