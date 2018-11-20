Africa Startup Summit to feature Expo Hall and demo stage

Startups, accelerators and investors are invited to apply to showcase at the two-day Africa Startup Summit set to take place in Kigali in February, featuring a dedicated Expo Hall and demo stage allowing companies to publicly introduce their offerings to event attendees.

The Africa Startup Summit will bring together stakeholders in the tech startup space across the continent in Kigali, Rwanda, on February 14 -15, to explore the opportunities and challenges within the ecosystem, while celebrating Africa’s abundant entrepreneurial talent.

The focus of the Summit will be on encouraging collaboration, with the aim of furthering the development of Africa’s entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem; and connecting investors, corporates and startups.

Co-located with the annual Africa Tech Summit Kigali, more than 400 decision makers are expected to attend; to make the most of the networking opportunities and discussions around the present and the future of the African tech scene.

The Summit will feature a dedicated Expo Hall, with applications now open to startups, corporate partners, accelerators and investors wishing to sponsor an expo booth, and present their products and services directly to attendees.

The Expo Hall includes a showcase stage, allowing participants to demo their offerings on stage.

Only a limited number of expo stands and demo stage slots are available. For more information or for sponsorship and expo enquiries please visit https://www.africatechsummit.com/kigali/africa-startup-summit/ or email Gabriella on gabriella@disrupt-africa.com, or Tom on tom@disrupt-africa.com.