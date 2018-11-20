Agri-tech startup MoneyFarm wins Seedstars Banjul

Agri-tech platform MoneyFarm has been crowned winner of Seedstars Banjul, and will represent the Gambia at the global finals in Switzerland next year, standing a chance to win US$1 million in equity funding.

World-touring early-stage startups competition Seedstars has already picked African winners in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Libya, Uganda, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Angola, Nigeria, Cameroon, Botswana, and South Africa.

Nine startups took part in the Gambian competition over the weekend, with MoneyFarm selected as winner by the jury. The startup operates an agro-business platform connecting investors with agropreneurs in Africa, and manages the agreements between parties.

Taxi app Kameko came in second place, and mobile medical clinic Nesthet took third place.

MoneyFarm will now join other regional winners at the finals to be held at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland in April 2019; with the finalists to participate in a week-long bootcamp before pitching live to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. Up to US$1 million in equity funding stands to be won.