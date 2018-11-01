Airbus launches #Africa4Future aerospace challenge

Global aerospace accelerator Airbus Bizlab has launched the #Africa4Future Challenge, with 10 aerospace startups to be selected for support from Airbus to scale their products across Africa.

Launched in collaboration with GIZ Make-it, InnoCircle, and MEST Africa, the #Africa4Future Challenge aims to find and connect African aerospace startups with intrapreneurs at Airbus who will work with the startups to speed up their innovation and scale.

The Challenge is open to startups working in the areas of automation and drones; electrification; blockchain; artificial intelligence; data analytics; material composites; and manufacturing.

Ten applicants will be selected to join the six month accelerator programme kicking off in January 2019, and featuring workshop periods in Nigeria, South Africa and Europe.

During the programme startups will have access to industry-leading experts at Airbus; feedback on their technology and business models from top engineers; the opportunity to launch collaborative projects with Airbus; and six months work space at one of the Africa-based MEST locations.

The accelerator culminates in a Demo Day, to be held at the Paris International Airshow in June 2019.

Applications are open here until November 30.