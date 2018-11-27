ARM, Ventures Platform launch Nigerian fintech accelerator

Asset management firm ARM has partnered VC firm Ventures Platform to launch a three-month accelerator programme for Nigerian fintech startups.

The ARM Labs accelerator will be managed by Ventures Platform, and has been designed to help idea and growth stage fintech companies commercialise and distribute their innovations.

Startups will be provided with co-working space and hands-on mentoring, as well as access to data and a network of experts. The programme concludes with a demo day, with startups pitching for up to US$100,000 in funding from ARM and the chance to partner with the company and leverage its resources for growth.

ARM Labs is focusing on mobile technology, applications and services empowering individuals and changing how they access and consume financial services. It is seeking early-stage companies solving key problems around financial services in an innovative way, in areas such as AI, blockchain, financial inclusion, big data, wealth management, reconciliation, automated financial planning, process automation, trading and beyond.

Startups must have a minimum viable product (MVP) to qualify. Applications are open here until December 5.