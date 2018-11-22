Egypt to host MENA’s first GEN entrepreneurship hub

The Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) is launch its first entrepreneurship and innovation hub in the MENA region in Cairo, Egypt, hosting various spaces and initiatives to boost the local startup scene.

GEN is a platform of programmes and initiatives that help align a varied collection of players, programmes, and information to better support entrepreneurship. Its Cairo hub will be located on the 90-acre College Campus in Bloomfields in Mostakbal City.

GEN@Bloomfields, as the hub will be known, is expected to be operational by 2021 and will host several technology labs, “state-of-the-art” work stations, a co-working space, think tanks, a gym, lounges, boardrooms, training rooms, and an atrium which will be used for networking and events.

It will focus on bringing best-in-class programmes, communities and support from its network, operating in 170 nations, to Egypt’s next generation of entrepreneurs.

“Egyptians are building some of the most engaging, proactive and dedicated entrepreneurship communities around the world, that are working towards innovating for real impact for the nation’s benefit,” said GEN president Jonathan Ortmans.

“We could not be prouder to stand with our national affiliate, GEN Egypt, alongside Tatweer Misr and other partners in opening GEN@Bloomfields. We look forward to empowering entrepreneurs throughout Egypt and connecting them to the global ecosystem that will help them thrive.”

The campus will offer a 360-degree turn-key solution to start and scale – from the initial concept all the way to sustainable commercialisation. Participants will also have direct on-hand access to a global and diverse team of experienced entrepreneurs, mentors, scientists, managers, CEOs and funders to nurture and support them during every step of their journey.