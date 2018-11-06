Fintech startup named winner of Seedstars Cameroon

Fintech startup Diool has been named winner of the Cameroonian leg of the Seedstars competition, booking a place in the global final and the chance to pitch for up to US$1 million in equity investment.

Global early-stage startups competition Seedstars has already picked African winners in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Libya, Uganda, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Angola, and Nigeria, and held its Cameroonian event in Douala at Activspaces last week.

The overall winner was payments startup Diool, which will now head to the global final in Switzerland in April next year with the other winners from across the world. There it will stand the chance of winning up to US$1 million in equity investment and other prizes.

Gamified learning tool MooExams was second, while agri-tech startup AgriBizz came third. The other competing startups were road safety solution Benskin, energy consumption monitoring service CleverSide Engineering, VR-based ed-tech startup DIPITA Technology, fundraising platform Guanxi Invest, accounting startup Infinity Group, textbook-purchasing service mytextbook, computer accessibility service Namsoft, and robot manufacturer Quadrant 2E.