Food-ordering startup named winner of Seedstars Botswana

Food-ordering startup MyFoodness has been named winner of the Botswanan leg of the global Seedstars competition, securing a place at the global final and the chance to pitch for US$1 million in equity investment.

Global early-stage startups competition Seedstars has already picked African winners in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Libya, Uganda, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Angola, Nigeria and Cameroon, and held its event in Gaborone on November 9.

The local winner was MyFoodness, which is leveraging mobile internet penetration to help people fulfill everyday ordering needs in southern Africa. The startup will now participate at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland in April 2019, where it will take part in a week-long training programme and stand the chance of pitching for up to US$1 million in equity investment and other prizes.

Ten startups at the Gaborone final in front of a local jury.