Ghanaian agri-tech startup CowTribe raises $300k funding

Ghanaian agritech startup CowTribe has secured US$300,000 in funding to expand into more regions of the West African country.

Launched in 2016 and recently named winner of the Ghanaian leg of the Seedstars World competition, Cowtribe enables animal vaccines to be ordered via USSD, text and telephone, as well as through a network of community agents.

The startup sources and aggregates genuine and affordable vaccinations from large suppliers, and works through a network of qualified agents to deliver them to farmers.

In an announcement made via a Twitter post, Cowtribe said it had raised US$300,000 investment from the United States (US)-based Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation, which funds and supports early stage, high impact social enterprises tackling pressing global issues.

Since its launch, Cowtribe has served more than 30,000 farmers in over 120 villages, processing over 9,000 vaccine requests worth over US$100,000 in revenue. It currently operates in four of Ghana’s 10 regions, but expects to cover the whole country in the next 18 months with the investment funds.

“Key goals include establishing first mover advantage in Ghana, building a strong brand equity and ensuring that it is economically non-viable for competition to secure market share within Cowtribe’s market,” co-founder Peter Awin told Disrupt Africa in a previous interview.

“In the long run, our also plan to serve and expand into other African countries, most likely Mali and Burkina Faso.”