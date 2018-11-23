Harvard’s Africa Business Club offers startups $10k cash prizes

Applications have opened for the New Venture Competition, run by Harvard Business School’s Africa Business Club, which is offering startups the chance to win cash prizes of up to US$10,000.

The student-run Africa Business Club will host its 21st annual Africa Business Conference in Boston in February, which will feature the New Venture Competition, aimed at showcasing the diversity of entrepreneurs making a difference on the continent today.

Ten startup finalists will be invited to pitch their business in front of approximately 700 attendees and receive feedback from a panel of experienced judges. The competition winner and runner-up will be awarded cash prizes of US$10,000 and US$5,000, respectively.

The top 20 shortlisted ventures will also have the opportunity to showcase their companies at the event’s Startup Fair, to network and and interact with distinguished panelists and conference attendees.

Interested startups can apply here until November 30.