How to pitch your innovative tech startup to mining executives

Four African tech startups will have the opportunity to pitch their innovative industry solutions to attendees at the world’s largest mining investment conference in Cape Town next February.

The Investing in African Mining Indaba, which takes place on February 4-7, has partnered with Unearthed, which supports entrepreneurs in improving the efficiency and competitiveness of the global resources sector, to offer startups the opportunity.

Applications are open to any business across the continent that has a prototype, product or service that can impact industry. Companies do not need to have worked on a mining project before, but need to have exciting technology solutions that can make a difference.

The four successful applicants will present to approximately 750 investors and dealmakers, leaders from over 220 mining companies, and 34 government ministers. They will also receive a free pass to the Mining Indaba, and receive media coverage profiling their businesses.

“I am excited that we have the opportunity to share some of the amazing tech being built across Africa with an audience of potential customers and investors at one of the world’s largest mining conferences,” said Holly Bridgwater, industry lead for crowdsourcing at Unearthed.

Investing in African Mining Indaba managing director Alex Grose said the mining industry has been perceived as an old-fashioned sector, but technology has been rapidly changing the way the sector operates.

“From AI and big data to new satellite technologies and more efficient production, mining companies are embracing innovation. We are very proud and excited to be running this fantastic initiative together with Unearthed, set to bring new ideas to one of the world’s oldest industries as well as provide four African tech startups with exposure to the world’s largest mining companies,” he said.

Applications are open here until November 30.