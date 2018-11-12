Johnson & Johnson launches 2nd Africa Innovation Challenge

Global medical firm Johnson & Johnson has launched the second edition of its Africa Innovation Challenge, which offers mentorship and US$50,000 in financial support to selected health and environmental solutions.

The continent-wide Africa Innovation Challenge 2.0 is calling on African innovators to submit ideas for innovative technologies, products and solutions that have the potential to create positive impact for African communities.

Winning solutions are eligible for mentorship and US$50,000 in financial support and resources to help bring their ideas to market.

“The growing number of innovation hubs throughout Africa is sparking a new generation of entrepreneurs who are innovating and finding new solutions for issues facing their communities,” said Josh Ghaim, chief technology officer at Johnson & Johnson.

“Our goal with the second Africa Innovation Challenge is to expand our support for the region’s entrepreneurs by pushing the boundaries of creative solutions to meet several areas of urgent need. With six new solution categories, Africa Innovation Challenge 2.0 represents an extraordinary opportunity for the region’s growing community of innovators to showcase new ideas with the potential for broad societal impact.”

The Africa Innovation Challenge 2.0 is designed to address the critical unmet needs of the continent and local communities in Africa while providing support to Africa-based entrepreneurs in creating innovative health care products and services. Among the selection criteria, entries must demonstrate the potential for scale from proof of concept stage to long-term sustainability.

The challenge’s six new solution categories aim to address significant threats to Africa’s health care systems and environment. Johnson & Johnson is looking for botanical solutions, packaging innovations, solutions in mental health, health worker support platforms, digital health tools, and solutions in essential surgical care.

Applications are open here until January 16.