Kenyan informal services startup Netwookie secures GreenTec funding

Kenyan startup Netwookie, which has developed an app helping users find professionals and service providers on the informal market, has secured funding from the Germany-based GreenTec Capital.

Founded in 2015, Netwookie has developed an innovative approach to mapping the social networks and relationships of virtually any ecosystem.

The startup digitises word-of-mouth referrals and maps social relationships using a custom-developed trust prediction algorithm based on an individual’s personal contacts. Netwookie currently offers its services as an app, available from the Google Play store, which helps users in Kenya find trusted boda-boda (motorbike taxi) drivers.

It recently finished a successful pilot in Nairobi, and is actively working to further develop the platform to offer HR and recruitment services to African business and corporates. Netwookie has now secured funding from GreenTec Capital, which has also recently invested in Nigerian logistics startup Parcel-it, Kenyan insurtech platform Bismart and Namibian CPU producer PEBL, to facilitate this.

“This is an ideal solution for companies seeking to hire the best candidates from a vast pool of potential job seekers with a range of educational and work experience, leveraging the company’s technology to identify local talent, as well as, help professionals further develop their skills through strategic matches with organisations,” GreenTec said.

