Meet the 11 startups pitching at Seedstars Cameroon

Global early-stage startups competition Seedstars has announced the 11 startups that will pitch at its Cameroonian event for a place in the global final and the chance of securing up to US$1 million in equity investment.

Seedstars has already selected African winners in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Libya, Uganda, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Angola, Nigeria and Ivory Coast, and will hold its event in Douala today (November 2).

Eleven startups will pitch at the event, which is taking place at the Activspaces hub, in a bid to follow e-health startup GiftedMom and represent Cameroon at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland in April of next year.

There they will have the opportunity to pitch for the chance to securing up to US$1 million in equity investment and other prizes. The winner will also take part in the Seedstars Africa Summit, which takes place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in December.

The competing startups include fintech solution for informal markets Agribizz, road safety solution Benskin, energy consumption monitoring service CleverSide Engineering, payments platform Diool, VR-based ed-tech startup DIPITA Technology and fundraising platform Guanxi Invest.

Accounting startup Infinity Group, gamified learning platform MooExams, textbook-purchasing service mytextbook, computer accessibility service Namsoft, and robot manufacturer Quadrant 2E complete the list.