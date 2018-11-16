Meet the 9 startups pitching at Seedstars event in The Gambia

Seedstars has announced the nine startups that will pitch at its event in Banjul, The Gambia for a place in the global final and the chance to win up to US$1 million in equity investment.

Global early-stage startups competition Seedstars has already picked African winners in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Libya, Uganda, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Angola, Nigeria, Cameroon and Botswana, and will hold its event in Banjul tomorrow (November 17).

The winning startup will secure an all-inclusive trip to Switzerland in April to compete at the Seedstars Summit for up to US$1 million in equity investment and other prizes.

Nine startups have been selected to compete, including food delivery platform Leka, ed-tech app Educare, data collection service Gamdiary, taxi app Kameko, and agri-tech startup Money Farm Gambia.

The list is completed by e-health startup Nesthet Clinical Services, fintech startup Ping Money, recruitment platform Tecqil, and sports startup Wonma.