Nairobi’s iHub becomes Africa’s first tokenised tech incubator

Kenyan innovation hub iHub is to digitise all of its company assets, making its the first incubator to take such a step in Africa.

Founded in Nairobi in 2010, iHub has partnered with local startup Raise, which has developed a blockchain-based company ownership platform to manage compliant digital securities in frontier markets.

Raise founder Marvin Coleby said the platform aims to make it easier to digitally manage and trade corporate assets by providing a compliant way to securitise assets using blockchain technologies.

“We’re excited to partner with iHub to create their security tokens and look forward to the future of creating more accessible and liquid private markets for investors with the use of blockchain-based digital securities in frontier markets,” he said.

“It makes absolute sense for iHub to take this step as it has been a major catalyst for regional technology innovation in East Africa, nurturing one of the most vibrant innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems on the continent. iHub aims to create an environment of trust and experimentation and in this case it is leading from the front by securitising its assets on blockchain technology.”

iHub managing director Nekesa Were said the hub was committed to making it easier for its community of startups and entrepreneurs to raise the capital they need to grow their business.

“The Raise platform promises to radically transform how businesses raise money and we hope this will lead the way for more startups in our community to follow suit,” she said.