Nigerian ed-tech startup Edves raises $120k seed funding

Nigerian ed-tech startup Edves, which is rolling out school management systems across the country, has raised a US$120,000 seed funding round from Chinook Capital and Growth Capital.

Formed in 2016, Edves is an academic portal that automates operations in schools and colleges from admission to transcript generation.

The portal allows admission processing with little or no IT skills, powers both cash and cashless payment methods, is loaded with thousands of e-books, video tutorials and virtual classrooms, and offers one-click result and record generation. It is being used by over 340 schools in Nigeria.

Edves took to Twitter to announce its funding, which comes from Chinook Capital – organiser of the Founders Incubator programme – and the Growth Capital fund of the Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) incubator, which has also invested in the likes of LifeBank, Riby and Delivery Science.

“We are excited to work with these great ventures because of their agape love for education, depth in emerging economy, and the strong teams they have built,” the startup said.

Using the Edves platform, educators enjoy automated and speedy operation, while schools have access to reliable and affordable data storage. Parents, meanwhile, can track the performance of their children through SMS, email, the web and a mobile app.

Earlier in the year, the startup took home the Transforming Education in Emerging Markets prize at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland.