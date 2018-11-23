Nigerian fintech startup OyaPay adds new “Order Ahead” feature

Nigerian fintech startup OyaPay, which allows users to pay merchants by scanning a QR code, has released an update to its mobile application that includes its new “Order Ahead” feature.

Launched at the end of last year, OyaPay powers offline transactions with QR technology, helping offline merchants accept payments with any mobile phone. The startup has also developed a checkout solution for supermarkets, OyaPayGo, which provides a seamless shopping and payment mode for users and merchants.

The second version of its app includes a new feature called “Order Ahead”, which allows merchants to list their products, take orders and receive payments in-app from customers, who can then pick up their purchases.

OyaPay said making this feature available strengthened the OyaPay platform and positioned it as a one-stop app destination for customer-business relationship.

“This new feature allows OyaPay to further achieve its mission of allowing users and offline businesses transact digitally. We’ve succeeded in satisfying the urge to be more than just any other payment solution,” said the startup’s chief executive officer (CEO) Abdulhamid Hassan.

“There was always that strong desire to provide more value to our end users and merchants. We are extremely glad that every registered user or business on OyaPay can do more than just make and receive payments.”

Other features that comes with the new version of the app include a loyalty and gifting service, a responsive dashboard for merchants to manage their business and customers, a self-service marketing tool, and SDK integrations.