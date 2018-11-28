Nigeria’s AMPZ.TV rolls out tool for sports stakeholders

Nigerian startup AMPZ.TV is rolling out a tool that connects sports stakeholders with likeminded people, information and opportunities.

AMPZ.TV was formed in November 2017 by Brenda Nwagwu and AbdulJabbar Momoh, who head teamed up to establish a channel for African grassroots sports, aimed at exposing talent and engaging with communities.

This led them to launching the AMPZ.TV mobile app, which is currently in beta testing and is due for public launch in the first quarter of next year.

Young sportspeople can set up sports-centric profiles listing their skills and experience, which allows them to find and apply for opportunities and events. Enthusiasts can share and consumer sport-related content, while scouts are able to source and assess talent.

“African talents have very limited or no access to information around sports opportunities. They currently rely on word of mouth with is very limiting,” Momoh said.

“Currently, there are no digital platforms servicing Africa’s talent pipeline, hence these youngsters are left to the faith of broad social media, which has proven to be ineffective to their cause of kickstarting a career simply because they are not getting the right eyeballs.”

AMPZ.TV looks to address these gaps, helping local and international scouts find talent and also ensure young sportspeople and their families are protected.

The startup was recently named winner of the female-focused GreenHouse Lab accelerator in Lagos, and raised an angel funding round in July. It is testing its solution in Lagos but believes it has pan-African potential.

“We are looking to touch base in other key markets, like South Africa, Kenya, Ghana and Egypt, in no time,” Momoh said. Revenue streams include advertising, subscriptions and commissions on deals.