Online sports community wins GreenHouse Lab Demo Day

Online sports community AMPZ.tv has been named winner of Nigeria’s female founder-focused GreenHouse Lab accelerator, receiving a NGN2 million (US$5,500) cash prize.

Disrupt Africa reported in July Nigerian investment fund GreenHouse Capital, launched by VC firm Venture Garden Group last year, had set up GreenHouse Lab, an accelerator programme focused on building world class, women-led technology companies.

Nine startups with female founders were selected to form the first cohort of the accelerator; with the three-month programme aiming to equip the founders with the skills, resources and support needed to rapidly grow and scale their companies in emerging African markets.

The accelerator culminated in a Demo Day held in Lagos over the weekend, at which the five remaining participants to complete the accelerator pitched their businesses.

AMPZ.tv was selected winner, for its platform connecting young sports people with opportunities, events and scouts.The startup received a NGN2 million (US$5,500) cash prize.

One of the startups from the cohort will receive at least US$100,000 equity funding from GreenHouse Capital – although the recipient has yet to be selected.