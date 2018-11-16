Public voting begins for Google Impact Challenge Africa

The public voting process has opened for the first Google Impact Challenge Africa, which looks to support African ventures and initiatives solving societal problems.

Startups and non-profits from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa are taking part in the competition, which will reward four winners from each country with funding and strategic support.

There are 36 finalists in all, with the Kenyan selection including agri-tech startup Ujuzi Kilimo Solutions and ed-tech startup M-Shule. In Nigeria, e-health startup HelpMum is nominated, while agri-tech startup GreenFingers Mobile and e-health company hearX Group are among the South African finalists.

Voting closes on November 25.