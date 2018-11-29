SA Florist rebrands as Bloomable

South African startup SA Florist has rebranded as Bloomable as it looks to expand its business to assist more local artisans.

Four years after winning funding on Dragons Den South Africa, SA Florist rebranded after making more than 50,000 deliveries and building partnerships with over 200 artisans.

The startup, which launched a programme to onboard township florists in March, has become Bloomable to dispel the notion that it is simply a florist.

“People think we’re a florist, but we’re not. We’ve been dubbed “Uber for florists” in the past, which is a good way to explain what we do. We are an online marketplace that connects people looking to buy fresh flowers and beautiful gifts, to the actual artisans who create them,” said newly appointed managing director Melissa Cumming.

Bloomable does not want to limit itself to flowers, with the rebrand designed to redefine the company in the market.

“Changing our name and brand was the perfect way to mark our collective recommitment to the company’s mission: to provide an e-commerce platform for local businesses to thrive on, to offer our customers the freshest flowers from local florists, and to keep a strong focus on developing and expanding our gifting business to empower even more artisans,” said Cumming.