Scale your African travel startup with help from Booking.com

Global travel and accommodation marketplace Booking.com is inviting startups from across the world working in the space of sustainable travel to apply for support from its EUR2 million (US$2.3 million) fund.

Booking.com has opened applications for the third edition of its Booking Booster Programme, which will select 10 social enterprise startups in the sustainable tourism sector that are ready to scale to participate in a three-week accelerator programme in Amsterdam in May 2019.

The programme will consist of a series of lectures, hands-on workshops and coaching sessions, culminating in a final pitch to receive a grant of up to EUR500,000 (US$570,000) from Booking.com’s EUR2 million fund in order to help support their next stage of growth.

All of the startups will also receive a full year of ongoing mentoring and coaching from Booking.com experts, as well as opportunities to collaborate with Booking.com on potential innovation initiatives and experiments to help accelerate their future growth.

“Going into the programme’s third year, we are increasingly impressed with the amazing entrepreneurial spirit of the startups who apply for Booking Booster and the inspiring innovations they are developing in key areas related to tourism dispersal, creating new economic opportunities for women, promoting inclusive growth for under-resourced communities and developing cutting-edge technical solutions that help keep destinations happy and healthy in every corner of the globe,” said Gillian Tans, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Booking.com.

Applications close on December 2.