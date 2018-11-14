Startups among winners at AppsAfrica Awards in Cape Town

A host of African startups were named among the winners at the annual AppsAfrica Awards in Cape Town last night, booking their slots at the Africa Tech Summit in Kigali in February of next year.

Now in their fourth year, the awards celebrate the best in African mobile and tech from both corporates and startups, and this year attracted entries from 39 countries across the continent.

In all, 14 winners were announced at the annual awards party after the applications were assessed and judged by an independent panel of industry experts.

Best Enterprise Solution went to Kobo360 of Nigeria, while the Social Impact Award was won by South Africa’s WeThinkCode_. Uganda’s SafeBoda won the Best African App category, with the Disruptive Innovation Award secured by Nala from Tanzania.

Kenya’s Baobab Circle won the Best HealthTech Solution award, Best AgriTech Solution went to Nigeria’s Farmcrowdy, and the Best Blockchain Solution category was won by Custos Media Technologies.

Having picked up an award, this year’s winners are invited to Africa Tech Summit in Kigali in February, wich will connect over 400 corporates, startups and investors from across Africa.