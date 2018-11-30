TicketTrade launches SA’s 1st universal ticket reselling platform

Ticket reselling platform TicketTrade has launched in South Africa, claiming to be the country’s first comprehensive platform allowing users to sell-on their unwanted tickets to any entertainment or sporting event.

TicketTrade offers an online secondary ticket marketplace where users can buy and sell spare or unwanted tickets safely, easily and fairly. The platform aims to bypass scammers and ticket touts, and to avoid the inflated margins often associated with second-hand ticket sales.

Sellers simply search TicketTrade for the event they want to sell their tickets for, upload their PDF tickets, and set the price they want to sell the tickets for – although the price is capped at 120 per cent of the face value. Once the tickets sell, payment is made into the seller’s bank account within three working days.

Similarly, buyers search the platform for a ticket, add it to their cart, pay directly on the site, and when payment has cleared the tickets are downloadable immediately.

“We wanted to create a platform that removed the stress associated with selling or buying a second-hand ticket. Worrying whether or not the tickets you bought are legit, or having to wait for an EFT to clear before sending your tickets to some random, are just some of the hassles we wanted to remove to make it as easy and safe as possible for fans to transact,” says Jason Russell co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) at TicketTrade.

The founders of TicketTrade say they are filling a huge void in the market – claiming they have no competitor offering the same comprehensive service; with the only options available limited to certain event brands, or international platforms unsuited to the local market.

“We believe everyone should be able to recoup costs for something they no longer need, and we believe TicketTrade is the right step towards creating a healthy secondary ticketing industry in South Africa,” says Deán de Klerk co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of TicketTrade.